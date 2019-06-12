Lauri Greis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Lauri Greis, CNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lauri Greis, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Cruces, NM.
Locations
1
Ben Archer Health Center Pharmacy1600 Thorpe Rd, Las Cruces, NM 88012 Directions (505) 267-3088
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Lauri Greis, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1356334999
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauri Greis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauri Greis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Lauri Greis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauri Greis.
