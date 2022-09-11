Overview

Dr. Lauri Gebhard, PHD is a Psychologist in New Berlin, WI. They specialize in Psychology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology-Alameda, Alameda Ca and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center.



Dr. Gebhard works at Aurora Medical Group New Berlin in New Berlin, WI with other offices in Shorewood, WI, Wauwatosa, WI and Elm Grove, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.