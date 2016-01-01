See All Counselors in Kansas City, MO
Lauri Edwards, LPC

Counseling
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lauri Edwards, LPC is a Counselor in Kansas City, MO. 

Lauri Edwards works at Psychology Office Management in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Psychology Office Management
    800 W 47th St, Kansas City, MO 64112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 931-9912
    Monday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Homestate Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Lauri Edwards, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1548435050
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lauri Edwards, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauri Edwards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lauri Edwards has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lauri Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lauri Edwards works at Psychology Office Management in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Lauri Edwards’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Lauri Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauri Edwards.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauri Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauri Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

