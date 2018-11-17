Laurene Larson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Laurene Larson, MS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laurene Larson, MS is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Eugene, OR.
Laurene Larson works at
Locations
Pearl Street1531 Pearl St, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 517-9733
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Laurene helped me so much while I was studying at the University of Oregon. I had never experienced anxiety until I entered college and she helped me every step of the way. I would recommend her to anyone looking for a nice, thoughtful, and experienced counselor!
About Laurene Larson, MS
- Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
- English
- 1619314440
Frequently Asked Questions
Laurene Larson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laurene Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laurene Larson works at
2 patients have reviewed Laurene Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurene Larson.
