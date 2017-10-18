Dr. Novick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laurence Novick, DC
Dr. Laurence Novick, DC is a Chiropractor in Davie, FL.
Novick Medical Supply4801 S University Dr Ste 107, Davie, FL 33328 Directions (954) 434-2225
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
I've had back issues for decades, and have searched different treatments throughout the medical field. I wandered upon Dr. Larry through a friend and he was Surperb!! He worked tirelessly to correct my back issues, and put me on a back strengthening exercise program to further help maintain a healthy back. I go to him regularly to maintain my health. He took my insurance, and he has a very nice professional disposition!! I recommend him highly!! Thank you, Dr. Larry!!
- Chiropractic
- English, French
Dr. Novick accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Novick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Novick speaks French.
