Dr. Laurence Miller, PHD
Overview
Dr. Laurence Miller, PHD is a Psychologist in Boca Raton, FL.
Dr. Miller works at
Locations
Miller Psychological Associates1599 Nw 9th Ave, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 392-8881
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Having difficulty dealing with personal issues that were affecting those around me I was lucky to find Dr Miller. Being 65 and thinking I knew it all, it was refreshing to find a professional who helped me identify my negative behaviors and made it simple to work on bettering myself. The results over the past few months have gratifying. Thank you Dr. Miller.
About Dr. Laurence Miller, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1912993676
Education & Certifications
- Queens College, Flushing, NY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
