Laurena Glass, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (5)
Overview

Laurena Glass, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN. 

Laurena Glass works at Beacon OB/GYN Womens East in Chattanooga, TN.

Locations

  1. 1
    Beacon Health Services
    Beacon Health Services
    1751 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37421
(423) 778-9500
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 10, 2020
    Dec 10, 2020
Laurie Glass will listen to you, advocate for you, help you achieve your goals to the furthest extent of her abilities, as well as keep you and your baby safe. She is smart, empathetic, and dedicated. She is a straight-shooter and will tell you like it is, while being supportive and thorough. I couldn't recommend her enough.
    Liz — Dec 10, 2020
    Photo: Laurena Glass, NP
    About Laurena Glass, NP

    Specialties
    Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1932434818
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laurena Glass has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Laurena Glass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Laurena Glass works at Beacon OB/GYN Womens East in Chattanooga, TN.

    5 patients have reviewed Laurena Glass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

