Dr. Lauren Waine, PHD

Clinical Psychology
2.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Lauren Waine, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Waine works at W H Kim Acupuncture & Massage Therapy PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    W H Kim Acupuncture & Massage Therapy PC
    80 8th Ave Ste 1108, New York, NY 10011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (347) 524-3277
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lauren Waine, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1790862852
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Waine, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Waine has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Waine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Waine works at W H Kim Acupuncture & Massage Therapy PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Waine’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Waine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.