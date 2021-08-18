Lauren Vo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Vo, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lauren Vo, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Avon, CT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Lauren Vo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hartford Healthcare Medical Group Inc.339 W Main St, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 206-6630
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lauren Vo?
she listened to what was bothering me and by the time I left we had a plan. she included me in the decision making process and I left understanding what was happening to me and how we can help it together.
About Lauren Vo, APRN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1134674591
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Vo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Vo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauren Vo works at
8 patients have reviewed Lauren Vo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Vo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Vo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Vo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.