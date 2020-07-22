See All Psychologists in Alexandria, LA
Dr. Lauren Stokes, PHD

Adolescent Psychology
Overview

Dr. Lauren Stokes, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Alexandria, LA. They graduated from University Of Kansas, Clinical Child Psychology Program.

Dr. Stokes works at James W Quillin PHD MP in Alexandria, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    James W. Quillin Phd Appc
    1016 Calais Cir, Alexandria, LA 71303 (318) 442-7355

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Developmental Delay
Family Psychotherapy
Individual Therapy
Learning Disabilities
Marital Therapy
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychological Evaluation
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    Jul 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lauren Stokes, PHD

    Adolescent Psychology
    English
    1255640041
    Education & Certifications

    University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    University Of Kansas, Clinical Child Psychology Program
    LOUISIANA COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Stokes, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stokes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stokes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stokes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stokes works at James W Quillin PHD MP in Alexandria, LA. View the full address on Dr. Stokes’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stokes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stokes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stokes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stokes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

