Dr. Spooner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauren Spooner, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Spooner, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Donalsonville, GA.
Dr. Spooner works at
Locations
Lauren C. Spooner LLC
400 S Tennille Ave, Donalsonville, GA 39845
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lauren Spooner, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1255669842
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spooner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spooner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spooner works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Spooner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spooner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spooner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spooner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.