Lauren Spitzinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Spitzinger, CRNP
Overview
Lauren Spitzinger, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Denver, CO.
Lauren Spitzinger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
National Jewish Health1400 Jackson St, Denver, CO 80206 Directions (303) 388-4461Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lauren Spitzinger?
About Lauren Spitzinger, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1649462151
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Spitzinger accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Spitzinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauren Spitzinger works at
Lauren Spitzinger has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Spitzinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Spitzinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Spitzinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.