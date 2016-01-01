Dr. Lauren Silverman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Lauren Silverman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Silverman works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Lauren Silverman165 W End Ave Apt 1M, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 496-1066Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Lauren Silverman, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1114082252
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverman accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverman works at
Dr. Silverman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.