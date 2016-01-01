See All Clinical Psychologists in New York, NY
Dr. Lauren Silverman, PHD

Clinical Psychology
Accepting new patients
Dr. Lauren Silverman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Silverman works at MANHATTAN PHYSICAL MED-RE in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Lauren Silverman
    165 W End Ave Apt 1M, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 496-1066
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Lauren Silverman, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114082252
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Silverman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silverman works at MANHATTAN PHYSICAL MED-RE in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Silverman’s profile.

    Dr. Silverman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

