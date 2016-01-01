Lauren-Shylene Toscano, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren-Shylene Toscano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauren-Shylene Toscano, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lauren-Shylene Toscano, NP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Niles, MI.
Lauren-Shylene Toscano works at
Locations
1
Southwestern Medical Clinic2002 S 11th St, Niles, MI 49120 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
- Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
- Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Nippon Life Benefits
- North America Administrators (NAA)
- Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
- Physicians' Care Network
- Priority Health
- SelectHealth
- Starmark
- Trustmark Companies
- UnitedHealthCare
- US Health and Life Insurance Company
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Lauren-Shylene Toscano, NP
- Pediatrics
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren-Shylene Toscano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren-Shylene Toscano accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren-Shylene Toscano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Lauren-Shylene Toscano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren-Shylene Toscano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren-Shylene Toscano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren-Shylene Toscano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.