Lauren-Shylene Toscano, NP

Pediatrics
5 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lauren-Shylene Toscano, NP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Niles, MI. 

Lauren-Shylene Toscano works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Niles, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwestern Medical Clinic
    2002 S 11th St, Niles, MI 49120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center
  • Lakeland Hospital Watervliet
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • North America Administrators (NAA)
    • Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana, Inc.
    • Physicians' Care Network
    • Priority Health
    • SelectHealth
    • Starmark
    • Trustmark Companies
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • US Health and Life Insurance Company

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Lauren-Shylene Toscano, NP

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1083960652
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lauren-Shylene Toscano, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren-Shylene Toscano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lauren-Shylene Toscano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lauren-Shylene Toscano works at Southwestern Medical Clinic in Niles, MI. View the full address on Lauren-Shylene Toscano’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Lauren-Shylene Toscano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren-Shylene Toscano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren-Shylene Toscano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren-Shylene Toscano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

