Lauren Russo, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lauren Russo, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbus, OH. 

Lauren Russo works at Primary One Health in Columbus, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Health And Wellness Center
    1905 Parsons Ave, Columbus, OH 43207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 645-3163
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Lauren Russo, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164991949
