Lauren Ross, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview

Lauren Ross, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntsville, AL. They completed their residency with University of AL

Lauren Ross works at LIFETIME BEHAVIORAL SERVICE in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lifetime Behavioral
    1015 Airport Rd SW Ste 204, Huntsville, AL 35802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 883-7031

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bipolar Disorder
Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bipolar Disorder

Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Bipolar Disorder
Depressive Disorders
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Jul 10, 2021
Caring and thorough Highly recommend.
About Lauren Ross, CRNP

Specialties
  Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1801348248
Education & Certifications

Residency
  University of AL
Frequently Asked Questions

Lauren Ross, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lauren Ross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Lauren Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Lauren Ross works at LIFETIME BEHAVIORAL SERVICE in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Lauren Ross’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Lauren Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Ross.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

