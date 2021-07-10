Lauren Ross, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Ross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauren Ross, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lauren Ross, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntsville, AL. They completed their residency with University of AL
Lauren Ross works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lifetime Behavioral1015 Airport Rd SW Ste 204, Huntsville, AL 35802 Directions (256) 883-7031
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lauren Ross?
Caring and thorough Highly recommend.
About Lauren Ross, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1801348248
Education & Certifications
- University of AL
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Ross has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauren Ross works at
2 patients have reviewed Lauren Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Ross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.