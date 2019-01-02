Lauren Richardson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauren Richardson, PA-C
Overview
Lauren Richardson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University Physician Assistant Program.
Lauren Richardson works at
Locations
CPC - Ridgefield2200 Pump Rd Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23233 Directions (804) 741-7141Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Humana
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I think Lauren is an excellent PA. She is patient and she listens. She doesn't rush me when I discuss my concerns. The ladies that check you in could be friendlier, but I don't have to deal with them much so I'm not worried about that.
About Lauren Richardson, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1235416181
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Physician Assistant Program
- University of Richmond
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Richardson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Richardson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauren Richardson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Richardson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.