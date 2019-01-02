See All Physicians Assistants in Richmond, VA
Lauren Richardson, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Lauren Richardson, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lauren Richardson, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Duke University Physician Assistant Program.

Lauren Richardson works at Commonwealth Primary Care - Ridgefield in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    CPC - Ridgefield
    2200 Pump Rd Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 741-7141
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Humana
    • PHCS
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lauren Richardson?

    Jan 02, 2019
    I think Lauren is an excellent PA. She is patient and she listens. She doesn't rush me when I discuss my concerns. The ladies that check you in could be friendlier, but I don't have to deal with them much so I'm not worried about that.
    none — Jan 02, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lauren Richardson, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Lauren Richardson, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lauren Richardson to family and friends

    Lauren Richardson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lauren Richardson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lauren Richardson, PA-C.

    About Lauren Richardson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235416181
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Duke University Physician Assistant Program
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Richmond
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lauren Richardson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Richardson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lauren Richardson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lauren Richardson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lauren Richardson works at Commonwealth Primary Care - Ridgefield in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Lauren Richardson’s profile.

    Lauren Richardson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Richardson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Richardson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Richardson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lauren Richardson, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.