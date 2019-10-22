See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Menifee, CA
Lauren Reminger, MA Icon-share Share Profile

Lauren Reminger, MA

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lauren Reminger, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Menifee, CA. 

Lauren Reminger works at Adventures of the Heart & Mind in Menifee, CA with other offices in Temecula, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Adventures of the Heart & Mind
    27851 Bradley Rd Ste 110, Menifee, CA 92586 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 541-1898
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
  2. 2
    Adventures of the Heart & Mind
    43537 Ridge Park Dr, Temecula, CA 92590 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 541-1898
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Reactive Attachment Disorder Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Lauren Reminger, MA

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
  • English
  • 1811445059
Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Palomar Family Counseling Service
Undergraduate School
  • National University
Frequently Asked Questions

Lauren Reminger, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Reminger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Lauren Reminger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Lauren Reminger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

11 patients have reviewed Lauren Reminger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Reminger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Reminger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Reminger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

