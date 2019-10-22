Lauren Reminger, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Reminger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauren Reminger, MA
Offers telehealth
Lauren Reminger, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Menifee, CA.
Lauren Reminger works at
Adventures of the Heart & Mind27851 Bradley Rd Ste 110, Menifee, CA 92586 Directions (951) 541-1898Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
Adventures of the Heart & Mind43537 Ridge Park Dr, Temecula, CA 92590 Directions (951) 541-1898Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
My husband & I went to Lauren for marriage counseling. She helped us a lot by being a neutral third party to work through our issues. She provided feedback that really made a difference for us. We no longer need to attend sessions because Lauren taught us many things that we are able to use on our own when things get tough. That is what makes it worth it, she teaches you to do the work on your own rather than doing it for you and making you continue to come. I would recommend Lauren to any couples in need.
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1811445059
- Palomar Family Counseling Service
- National University
Lauren Reminger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Reminger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Lauren Reminger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Reminger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Reminger, there are benefits to both methods.