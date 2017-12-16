Lauren O'Brien, LPCC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauren O'Brien, LPCC
Offers telehealth
Lauren O'Brien, LPCC is a Counselor in Fairlawn, OH.
Lauren O'Brien works at
Akron Office822 Kumho Dr Ste 101, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (216) 468-5000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- SummaCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Lauren has helped me find the best version of myself. It was buried very deep while I was surrounded by darkness. I owe her everything for helping me through those times and I would recommend her for any possible counselling you may be seeking. A+++ Therapist.
- Counseling
- English
- 1336407873
- John Carroll University
Lauren O'Brien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren O'Brien accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Lauren O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren O'Brien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.