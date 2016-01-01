Dr. McManus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lauren McManus, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lauren McManus, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Wilmington, DE.
Dr. McManus works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Christiana Care Health Services Inc501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (302) 623-3017
-
2
Christiana Care Neurology Specialists200 Hygeia Dr Ste 1420, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 623-3017
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McManus?
About Dr. Lauren McManus, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1013406883
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McManus accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McManus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McManus works at
Dr. McManus has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McManus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McManus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McManus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.