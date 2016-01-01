Lauren Manley, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Manley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauren Manley, FNP-C
Overview
Lauren Manley, FNP-C is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Lufkin, TX.
Locations
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group1105 W Frank Ave Ste 200, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 631-6771
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Lauren Manley, FNP-C
- Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1215348354
