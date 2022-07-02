See All Physicians Assistants in Tucson, AZ
Lauren King, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Lauren King, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (45)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lauren King, PA is a Physician Assistant in Tucson, AZ. 

Lauren King works at Tucson Orthopaedic Institute in Tucson, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tucson Orthopaedic Institute - East Office
    5301 E Grant Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 784-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (43)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lauren King?

    Jul 02, 2022
    She was friendly, professional, had X-rays done. She listened as I described the problem I’ve been having with my right shoulder. She explained the course of action to be done. She also told me the tests I would be having. I then will have a follow up appointment. I felt that she really wanted the issue throughly examined. Oo
    — Jul 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lauren King, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Lauren King, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lauren King to family and friends

    Lauren King's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lauren King

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lauren King, PA.

    About Lauren King, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356690077
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lauren King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lauren King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lauren King works at Tucson Orthopaedic Institute in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Lauren King’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Lauren King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren King.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Lauren King, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.