Lauren Just
Overview
Lauren Just is a Neurology Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They graduated from SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group280 S Main St, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (860) 870-6385
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
About Lauren Just
- Neurology
- English
- 1548833478
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
