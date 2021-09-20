See All Physicians Assistants in Plano, TX
Lauren Hughes, PA

Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Lauren Hughes, PA is a Dermatology Physician Assistant in Plano, TX. 

Lauren Hughes works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Plano in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    U.S. Dermatology Partners Plano
    5030 Tennyson Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 985-9003
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Nicole Reed Medical
    5044 Tennyson Pkwy Ste B, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 985-1920

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Excision
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Excision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Excision
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 20, 2021
    I really appreciated how knowledgeable and attentive Lauren Hughes is. Thank you!
    — Sep 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Lauren Hughes, PA

    Specialties
    • Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104195213
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lauren Hughes, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lauren Hughes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lauren Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lauren Hughes works at U.S. Dermatology Partners Plano in Plano, TX. View the full address on Lauren Hughes’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Lauren Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Hughes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

