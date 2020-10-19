See All Counselors in Simi Valley, CA
Lauren Huber, MFT

Counseling
Lauren Huber, MFT is a Counselor in Simi Valley, CA. 

Lauren Huber works at Nancy Herzenach Psychotherapy, LMFT #94576 in Simi Valley, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nancy Herzenach Psychotherapy, LMFT #94576
    1687 Erringer Rd Ste 106, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 583-8783
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Oct 19, 2020
    I have been a patient of Ms Huber for 2 years. I have seen several therapists through the years with no progress. I can truly say I have been blessed to have great results and progress due to Ms Huber's kindness, compassion and understanding.
    About Lauren Huber, MFT

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902912983
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lauren Huber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lauren Huber works at Nancy Herzenach Psychotherapy, LMFT #94576 in Simi Valley, CA. View the full address on Lauren Huber’s profile.

    Lauren Huber has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Huber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Huber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Huber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

