Dr. Lauren Henrikson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henrikson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Henrikson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Lauren Henrikson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Spring, TX.
Dr. Henrikson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bricken and Associates25810 Oak Ridge Dr, Spring, TX 77380 Directions (281) 364-0067
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henrikson?
About Dr. Lauren Henrikson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1760836753
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henrikson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henrikson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henrikson works at
Dr. Henrikson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henrikson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henrikson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henrikson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.