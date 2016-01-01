Lauren Haines has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Haines, FNP-BC
Lauren Haines, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Hartford, CT.
Hartford Healthcare Health Center85 Seymour St Ste 125, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 740-6080
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
About Lauren Haines, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1821407925
Lauren Haines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Haines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Haines, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Haines appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.