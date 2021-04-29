See All Physicians Assistants in Aiken, SC
Lauren George, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Lauren George, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Aiken, SC. 

Lauren George works at Augusta University Medical Center in Aiken, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AUCC Aiken Dermatology LLC
    118 Park Ave SW Ste 100, Aiken, SC 29801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 761-6170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Augusta University Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 29, 2021
    Mrs. George is a very caring, thorough PA. After two visits to see her, I will definitely be using her for all of my dermatological needs.
    Gladys Snyder — Apr 29, 2021
    Photo: Lauren George, PA-C
    About Lauren George, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1598168833
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lauren George, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lauren George has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Lauren George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lauren George works at Augusta University Medical Center in Aiken, SC. View the full address on Lauren George’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Lauren George. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren George.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

