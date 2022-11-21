See All Nurse Practitioners in Nashville, TN
Lauren Gallagher, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Lauren Gallagher, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN. 

Lauren Gallagher works at Sterling Primary Care Associates - Centennial in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Centennial
    330 23rd Ave N Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 327-7400
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Nov 21, 2022
    Excellent critical thinker who is also very compassionate. Very experienced and professional . Usual wait time no more than 15 min. You know she’s good because she works with one of the best Psychiatrist in the South East, Dr. Robert Jamieson. I travel from Ky to see her. She’s that good.
    Riley — Nov 21, 2022
    About Lauren Gallagher, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669934253
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lauren Gallagher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lauren Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lauren Gallagher works at Sterling Primary Care Associates - Centennial in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Lauren Gallagher’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Lauren Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Gallagher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Gallagher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Gallagher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

