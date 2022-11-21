Lauren Gallagher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Gallagher, APRN
Overview
Lauren Gallagher, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Lauren Gallagher works at Centennial
Locations
Centennial330 23rd Ave N Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 327-7400
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent critical thinker who is also very compassionate. Very experienced and professional . Usual wait time no more than 15 min. You know she’s good because she works with one of the best Psychiatrist in the South East, Dr. Robert Jamieson. I travel from Ky to see her. She’s that good.
About Lauren Gallagher, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1669934253
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Gallagher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Gallagher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Lauren Gallagher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Gallagher.
