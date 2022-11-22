Lauren Ford, WHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauren Ford, WHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lauren Ford, WHNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bossier City, LA.
Lauren Ford works at
Locations
Womens Health Associates2400 Hospital Dr Ste 240, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- WK Bossier Health Center
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Ratings & Reviews
Lauren was excellent with her professional and personable service. She seemed genuinely interested in you and getting to know you. I will definitely be back to their clinic. Everyone in the office was polite and professional.
About Lauren Ford, WHNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1235605163
Frequently Asked Questions
44 patients have reviewed Lauren Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Ford.
