Lauren Fergus, APRN
Offers telehealth
Lauren Fergus, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Lauren Fergus works at
Whasn - South Valley West8285 W Arby Ave Ste 280, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 862-8862
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I went to Lauren Fergus for the first time today for an annual female wellness exam. (She came highly recommended by my daughter.) She was soooo sweet and gentle! If you're looking for a good OB/GYN in LV/Henderson, I recommend making an appointment with her!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407314834
Lauren Fergus accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Fergus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Lauren Fergus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Fergus.
