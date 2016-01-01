Lauren Fedak has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Fedak, NP
Overview
Lauren Fedak, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Boston, MA.
Lauren Fedak works at
Locations
-
1
Barbara Mcginnis House Respite Program780 Albany St, Boston, MA 02118 Directions (857) 654-1000
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Lauren Fedak, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1326431859
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Fedak accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Fedak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauren Fedak works at
Lauren Fedak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Fedak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Fedak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Fedak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.