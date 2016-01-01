Lauren Edelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauren Edelman, PA-C
Overview
Lauren Edelman, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Towson, MD.
Lauren Edelman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UM SJMG Women's Health Associates7300 York Rd Ste 201, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 427-5470
-
2
UM SJMG Women s Health1777 Reistertown Rd # 235, Baltimore, MD 21208 Directions (410) 415-5883
-
3
University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center7601 Osler Dr, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (443) 761-1073
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lauren Edelman?
About Lauren Edelman, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1881034833
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Edelman works at
Lauren Edelman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Edelman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Edelman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Edelman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.