Lauren Dailey, PA
Overview
Lauren Dailey, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clintonville, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano.
Locations
ThedaCare Family Medicine Clintonville370 S Main St, Clintonville, WI 54929 Directions (920) 308-4587Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
ThedaCare Family Medicine Shawano100 County Road B Ste 1, Shawano, WI 54166 Directions (920) 308-4586Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Lauren Dailey, PA
- Family Medicine
- 5 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1043721970
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Dailey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Dailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Dailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Lauren Dailey. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Dailey.
