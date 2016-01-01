See All Family Doctors in Clintonville, WI
Lauren Dailey, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Lauren Dailey, PA

Family Medicine
1 (3)
Accepting new patients
5 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Lauren Dailey, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clintonville, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano.

Lauren Dailey works at ThedaCare Family Medicine Clintonville in Clintonville, WI with other offices in Shawano, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ThedaCare Family Medicine Clintonville
    370 S Main St, Clintonville, WI 54929 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4587
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    ThedaCare Family Medicine Shawano
    100 County Road B Ste 1, Shawano, WI 54166 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 308-4586
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Lauren Dailey?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Lauren Dailey, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Lauren Dailey, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Lauren Dailey to family and friends

    Lauren Dailey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Lauren Dailey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Lauren Dailey, PA.

    About Lauren Dailey, PA

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 5 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1043721970
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • ThedaCare Medical Center - Shawano

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lauren Dailey, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Dailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lauren Dailey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lauren Dailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Lauren Dailey. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Dailey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Dailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Dailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.