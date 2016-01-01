Lauren Cottingham accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Cottingham, RN
Overview
Lauren Cottingham, RN is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN.
Lauren Cottingham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Community Physician Network, Heart and Vascular Care1402 E County Line Rd Ste 2400, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 497-2400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lauren Cottingham?
About Lauren Cottingham, RN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1699237263
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Cottingham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauren Cottingham works at
Lauren Cottingham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Cottingham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Cottingham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Cottingham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.