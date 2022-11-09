See All Dermatologists in Mason, OH
Lauren Churchey, ARNP

Dermatology
4.5 (29)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Lauren Churchey, ARNP is a Dermatologist in Mason, OH. 

Lauren Churchey works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Mason in Mason, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Mason
    4834 Socialville Foster Rd Ste 20, Mason, OH 45040
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Alopecia Areata
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 09, 2022
    Very friendly & professional patient experience.
    — Nov 09, 2022
    About Lauren Churchey, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1851752950
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lauren Churchey, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Churchey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Lauren Churchey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Lauren Churchey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Lauren Churchey works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Mason in Mason, OH. View the full address on Lauren Churchey’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Lauren Churchey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Churchey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Churchey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Churchey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

