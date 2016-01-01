Lauren Chipponeri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Chipponeri, NP
Overview
Lauren Chipponeri, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Novi, MI.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 47601 Grand River Ave Ste B229, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-4290
- Aetna
- HAP Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
About Lauren Chipponeri, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558619536
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Chipponeri accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Chipponeri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Lauren Chipponeri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Chipponeri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Chipponeri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Chipponeri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.