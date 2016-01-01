Lauren Chappell, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Chappell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauren Chappell, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lauren Chappell, PA-C is a dermatology physician assistant in Paris, TX. She currently practices at U.S. Dermatology Partners Paris. She accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
-
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners Paris3435 Pine Mill Rd, Paris, TX 75460 Directions (903) 579-7290Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Lauren Chappell, PA-C
- Dermatology (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1437691326
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Lauren Chappell?
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Chappell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Chappell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Chappell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
213 patients have reviewed Lauren Chappell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Chappell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Chappell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Chappell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.