Lauren Castaldi, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Castaldi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauren Castaldi, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Lauren Castaldi, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Danbury, CT.
Lauren Castaldi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cpc Associates Inc84 Hospital Ave, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 792-0400
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lauren Castaldi?
About Lauren Castaldi, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1548724255
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Castaldi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Castaldi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauren Castaldi works at
Lauren Castaldi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Castaldi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Castaldi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Castaldi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.