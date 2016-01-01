Lauren Berl, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Lauren Berl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Lauren Berl, FNP
Overview
Lauren Berl, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Augusta, GA.
Lauren Berl works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lauren Berl?
About Lauren Berl, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912445461
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Berl accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Lauren Berl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauren Berl works at
Lauren Berl has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Berl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Berl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Berl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.