Lauren Artiglia

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Lauren Artiglia is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    6100 Pan American, Albuquerque, NM 87109 (505) 823-1010
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 08, 2018
    I started seeing Lauren after having a horrible experience with a previous doctor that told me chronic pain was normal. She is extremely understanding and truly cares about my well being. I no longer dread going to complete my annual exam. She treats me (and my pain) with respect. Something I have been unable to do with my other providers.
    — Mar 08, 2018
    Photo: Lauren Artiglia
    About Lauren Artiglia

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568786085
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Lauren Artiglia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Lauren Artiglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Lauren Artiglia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Artiglia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Artiglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Artiglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

