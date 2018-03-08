Lauren Artiglia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Lauren Artiglia
Overview
Lauren Artiglia is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6100 Pan American, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 823-1010
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Lauren after having a horrible experience with a previous doctor that told me chronic pain was normal. She is extremely understanding and truly cares about my well being. I no longer dread going to complete my annual exam. She treats me (and my pain) with respect. Something I have been unable to do with my other providers.
About Lauren Artiglia
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1568786085
