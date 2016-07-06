Lauren Abramowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Lauren Abramowitz, FNP
Overview
Lauren Abramowitz, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Lauren Abramowitz works at
Locations
-
1
ACN West Audubon Primary Care Practice21 Audubon Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (866) 463-2778
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Lauren Abramowitz?
Lauren listens and takes a holistic approach. I appreciated that she didn't automatically prescribe pills for every problem. I trust her decision-making and also enjoy her excellent people skills.
About Lauren Abramowitz, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1548670227
Frequently Asked Questions
Lauren Abramowitz works at
Lauren Abramowitz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Lauren Abramowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Lauren Abramowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Lauren Abramowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.