Dr. Laurel Wiig, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laurel Wiig, PHD
Overview
Dr. Laurel Wiig, PHD is a Counselor in Porter Ranch, CA.
Dr. Wiig works at
Locations
-
1
private practice11239 Tampa Ave Ste 206, Porter Ranch, CA 91326 Directions (818) 452-4800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Magellan Health Services
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiig?
I was referred to Dr. Laurel by a friend, my doctor at UCLA and from Shepherd of the Hill after the sudden loss of my husband. Her name kept coming up everywhere so I took it as a sign that I should see her. Dr. Laurel is kind, compassionate therapist. I am finally beginning to feel myself again and I am grateful to have found her. She is on the pricey side but very good at what she does. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Laurel Wiig, PHD
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1285821686
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai
- Pacifica Graduate Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiig accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiig works at
Dr. Wiig speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.