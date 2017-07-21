See All Counselors in Porter Ranch, CA
Counseling
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Laurel Wiig, PHD is a Counselor in Porter Ranch, CA. 

Dr. Wiig works at Porter Ranch Counseling Center, Porter Ranch CA in Porter Ranch, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    11239 Tampa Ave Ste 206, Porter Ranch, CA 91326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 452-4800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 21, 2017
    I was referred to Dr. Laurel by a friend, my doctor at UCLA and from Shepherd of the Hill after the sudden loss of my husband. Her name kept coming up everywhere so I took it as a sign that I should see her. Dr. Laurel is kind, compassionate therapist. I am finally beginning to feel myself again and I am grateful to have found her. She is on the pricey side but very good at what she does. I highly recommend her.
    About Dr. Laurel Wiig, PHD

    • Counseling
    • English, Spanish
    • 1285821686
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars Sinai
    • Pacifica Graduate Institute
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurel Wiig, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wiig has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wiig accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Wiig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wiig works at Porter Ranch Counseling Center, Porter Ranch CA in Porter Ranch, CA. View the full address on Dr. Wiig’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiig. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

