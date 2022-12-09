See All Psychologists in New York, NY
Overview

Dr. Laurel Steinberg, PHD is a Psychologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York University.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    442 5th Ave # 1080, New York, NY 10018 (917) 574-0825

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 49 ratings
Patient Ratings (49)
5 Star
(47)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Dec 09, 2022
I have been a patient of Laurel's for years and have made many personal and professional changes with her guidance. She is not only warm and easy to talk to, but very adept at providing practical advice and techniques to assist with anxiety, stress, and interpersonal conflict. I am grateful to her for helping me achieve happier and healthier relationships and greater self esteem. I cannot recommend her more highly!
About Dr. Laurel Steinberg, PHD

Education & Certifications

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Laurel Steinberg, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Steinberg has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Steinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

49 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

