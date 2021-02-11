See All Clinical Psychologists in Farmington Hills, MI
Dr. Laurel Sills, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4 (46)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laurel Sills, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University School Of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.

Dr. Sills works at Laurel A. Sills, Psy.D., PLLC in Farmington Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laurel A. Sills, Psy.D., PLLC
    31313 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 788-4230

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals
Couples Therapy
Anxiety
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals
Couples Therapy

Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals
Couples Therapy
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR)
Family Psychotherapy
Grief
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Marital Therapy
Panic Attack
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Postpartum Depression
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Relaxation Therapy
Sexual Dysfunction
Stress
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cofinity
    • HAP Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Feb 11, 2021
    Feb 11, 2021
Dr. Sills is masterful clinician, with exceptional insight into human behavior. I was impressed by her persistence , honesty and compassion in helping me reach my goals. Her sometimes unique approach to therapy was caring and helpful. Very grateful for this experience.
    — Feb 11, 2021
    About Dr. Laurel Sills, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447345780
    Education & Certifications

    • Post Doctoral Training At Heritage Hospital
    Internship
    • Henry Ford Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Wright State University School Of Professional Psychology
    Undergraduate School
    • Michigan State University
