Overview

Dr. Laurel Sills, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University School Of Professional Psychology and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.



Dr. Sills works at Laurel A. Sills, Psy.D., PLLC in Farmington Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.