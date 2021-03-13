Laurel Lehman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Laurel Lehman, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Laurel Lehman, PA is a Physician Assistant in Sunrise, FL.
Laurel Lehman works at
Locations
-
1
Sunrise4279 N Pine Island Rd, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 741-4280Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laurel Lehman?
Dr. Lehman is a very thorough and sensitive physician. She takes the time to really listen to Fatima and makes very practical and sound suggestions to help and guide Fatima in her decision making process. We trust her.
About Laurel Lehman, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1003031584
Frequently Asked Questions
Laurel Lehman accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laurel Lehman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laurel Lehman works at
3 patients have reviewed Laurel Lehman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurel Lehman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laurel Lehman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laurel Lehman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.