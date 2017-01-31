Laurel Holmes, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laurel Holmes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laurel Holmes, MA
Overview
Laurel Holmes, MA is a Counselor in Bellingham, WA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 103 E Holly St Ste 411, Bellingham, WA 98225 Directions (360) 920-0009
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Choice Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laurel Holmes?
Laurel, is the best counselor we've been to. Her advice continues to be practical, obtainable and constructive. My wife and I's relationship has benefited and improved as a result. We've enjoyed her so much we've referred two couples to her.
About Laurel Holmes, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1851431209
Education & Certifications
- Bastyr University
- Western Washington University
Frequently Asked Questions
Laurel Holmes has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Laurel Holmes accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laurel Holmes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Laurel Holmes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurel Holmes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laurel Holmes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laurel Holmes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.