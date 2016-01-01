Laurel Graham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Laurel Graham, LPC
Overview
Laurel Graham, LPC is a Counselor in Victoria, TX.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 1501 E Mockingbird Ln Ste 275, Victoria, TX 77904 Directions (361) 575-4351
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laurel Graham?
About Laurel Graham, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1861506651
Frequently Asked Questions
Laurel Graham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laurel Graham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Laurel Graham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurel Graham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laurel Graham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laurel Graham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.