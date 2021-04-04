Laurel Bryant is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Laurel Bryant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Laurel Bryant
Overview
Laurel Bryant is a Nurse Practitioner in Ocala, FL.
Laurel Bryant works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ocala Family Medical Center2230 Sw 19th Avenue Rd, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 237-4133
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Laurel Bryant?
Laurel is very down to earth. Takes the time to explain things in a language you can understand. Responds to messages extremely quickly. Very professional and courteous.
About Laurel Bryant
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144242694
Frequently Asked Questions
Laurel Bryant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Laurel Bryant accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Laurel Bryant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Laurel Bryant works at
10 patients have reviewed Laurel Bryant. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laurel Bryant.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laurel Bryant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laurel Bryant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.