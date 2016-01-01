See All Physicians Assistants in Bellevue, WA
Laura Zaccari, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Laura Zaccari, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Laura Zaccari, PA is a Physician Assistant in Bellevue, WA. 

Laura Zaccari works at Bellegrove Ob-gyn Inc in Bellevue, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Nathan Summers, PA-C
Nathan Summers, PA-C
8 (6)
View Profile
Tatiana Aron
Tatiana Aron
10 (2)
View Profile
Dave Cantrell, PA-C
Dave Cantrell, PA-C
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Virginia Mason Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bellegrove Ob-gyn Inc
    1535 116th Ave NE Ste 100, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 455-0244
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Laura Zaccari?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Laura Zaccari, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Laura Zaccari, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Laura Zaccari to family and friends

    Laura Zaccari's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Laura Zaccari

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Laura Zaccari, PA.

    About Laura Zaccari, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821005653
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Laura Zaccari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Laura Zaccari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Laura Zaccari works at Bellegrove Ob-gyn Inc in Bellevue, WA. View the full address on Laura Zaccari’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Laura Zaccari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Laura Zaccari.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Laura Zaccari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Laura Zaccari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Laura Zaccari, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.